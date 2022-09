Taliban handed an American navy veteran detained for over 2 years to the US. (Representational)

The Taliban handed an American navy veteran detained for more than two years to the United States today, in return for the release of a key ally, Afghanistan's foreign minister said.

"Today, Mark Frerichs was handed over to the US and Haji Bashar was handed over to us at Kabul airport," Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told a press conference in the capital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)