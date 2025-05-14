Jose Mujica, Once Dubbed World's Poorest President, Dies At 89

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Former Uruguayan President Jose "Pepe" Mujica, a revered figure of the Latin American left, passed away at 89. Known as the world's poorest president, he championed progressive policies and fought for social justice, leaving a lasting legacy in Uruguay.

Uruguay's former president Jose "Pepe" Mujica, a guerrilla fighter and hero of the Latin American left, has died at the age of 89, the government in Montevideo said Tuesday.

"With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our comrade Pepe Mujica. President, activist, guide and leader. We will miss you greatly, old friend," the country's current president, Yamandu Orsi, said on X.

Con profundo dolor comunicamos que falleció nuestro compañero Pepe Mujica. Presidente, militante, referente y conductor. Te vamos a extrañar mucho Viejo querido. Gracias por todo lo que nos diste y por tu profundo amor por tu pueblo. — Yamandú Orsi (@OrsiYamandu) May 13, 2025

Mujica won fame as the "world's poorest president" for giving away much of his salary to charity, during his 2010-2015 presidency.

In May 2024, he was diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus, which later spread to his liver.

His wife Lucia Topolansky said this week he was receiving palliative care.

The man who made Uruguay into a paragon of progressive politics by legalising abortion, gay marriage and the use of recreational cannabis, campaigned for the left until the end.

In a November 2024 interview with AFP he described the presidential victory of his political heir, history teacher Orsi, as "a reward" at the end of his career.

The blunt-spoken, snowy-haired politician was a fierce critic of consumer culture.

As president he walked the talk by actively rejecting the trappings of office.

He attended official events in sandals and continued living on his small farm on the outskirts of Montevideo, where his prized possession was a 1987 Volkswagen Beetle.

From guerrilla to president

In the 1960s, he co-founded the Marxist-Leninist urban guerrilla movement Tupamaros, which started out robbing from the rich to give to the poor but later escalated its campaign to kidnappings, bombings and assassinations.

During those years, Mujica lived a life of derring-do. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and took part in a mass prison breakout.

But when the Tupamaros collapsed in 1972, he was recaptured and spent all of Uruguay's 1973-1985 dictatorship in prison, where he was tortured and spent years in solitary confinement.

After his release, he threw himself into politics and in 1989 founded the Movement of Popular Participation (MPP), the largest member of the leftist Broad Front coalition.

Elected to parliament in 1995, he became a senator in 2000 and then agriculture minister in Uruguay's first-ever left-wing government.

He served just one five-year term as president, in line with Uruguay's term limits.

Mujica had no children and is survived by fellow ex-guerrilla Topolansky.

