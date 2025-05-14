Jose Mujica: All About World's 'Poorest President' Who Died At 89

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Former Uruguayan President Jose Mujica, known for his humility, died at 89. Mujica battled cancer, diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in 2024. Uruguay's President confirmed Mujica's death, expressing deep sorrow online.

Former Uruguayan President Jose Mujica, often called the "world's poorest president" for his humble lifestyle, died at 89. The leftist icon, known for his humility and progressive politics, died after a battle with cancer.

Uruguay's current President Yamandu Orsi confirmed Mujica's death on X, writing, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our comrade Pepe Mujica. President, activist, leader and guide. We will miss you very much, dear old man. Thank you for everything you gave us and for your profound love for your people."

Con profundo dolor comunicamos que falleció nuestro compañero Pepe Mujica. Presidente, militante, referente y conductor. Te vamos a extrañar mucho Viejo querido. Gracias por todo lo que nos diste y por tu profundo amor por tu pueblo. — Yamandú Orsi (@OrsiYamandu) May 13, 2025

Mujica had revealed in 2024 that he was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer, which later spread to his liver. He chose to stop treatment earlier this year and spent his final days on his farm, where he lived throughout his presidency.

Guerrilla Fighter Turned President

Mujica's journey from insurgent to president was nothing short of extraordinary. Inspired by the Cuban Revolution, he became a key figure in the Tupamaros, a leftist guerrilla group that launched an armed rebellion in the 1960s and 70s. During Uruguay's military dictatorship, he was captured and spent nearly 15 years in prison, much of it in solitary confinement.

In a 2020 interview, Mujica described the brutal conditions he endured: "Being tied up with wire with my hands behind my back for six months... going two years without being taken to the bathroom."

He was released after democracy was restored in 1985, and later co-founded the Movement of Popular Participation (MPP), under which he won seats in the legislature. He became Uruguay's president in 2010 after securing over 50% of the vote.

A Humble Leader With Big Reforms

During his 2010-2015 presidency, Mujica steered Uruguay through economic growth and pushed through some of Latin America's most progressive reforms. Under his leadership, Uruguay legalised abortion, same-sex marriage, and became the first country in the world to legalise recreational cannabis.

But Mujica's popularity went far beyond politics. He became a global symbol of simplicity and integrity, famously refusing to live in the presidential palace and instead staying at his ramshackle farmhouse with his wife, growing vegetables and donating most of his salary to charity.

He rejected the "world's poorest president" label, saying: "I'm not a poor president; poor is someone who needs a lot. I'm a sober president. I need little to live, because I live the way I lived long before I became president."

Final Days

In April 2024, Mujica disclosed his cancer diagnosis. By early 2025, the illness had advanced, and he told a local news outlet, Busqueda, "I'm doomed, brother. This is as far as I go." He declined further treatment and chose to spend his remaining days in peace.