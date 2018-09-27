United States Had No Achievements At UN General Assembly: Hassan Rouhani

Hassan Rouhani and US President Donald Trump exchanged threats and insults during their speeches at the U.N. assembly

World | | Updated: September 27, 2018 20:33 IST
"It's a historic political isolation that is rare for America", said Hassan Rouhani (Reuters)

GENEVA: 

The United States was not able to register any achievements at the United Nations General Assembly meeting which took place this week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday.

Rouhani and U.S. President Donald Trump exchanged threats and insults during their speeches at the U.N. assembly.

"The Americans had no achievements in this public assembly," Rouhani said, at a news conference broadcast on state TV on his return to Tehran.

The assembly had shown America's isolation, he said.

"When Mr. Trump was speaking and at the beginning of his speech bragged a lot about the accomplishments of his two year old administration, everyone laughed."

"What's important is that today, other than one or two countries, no one is supporting America," he said. "It's a historic political isolation that is rare for America."

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

