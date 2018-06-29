UN Chief Antonio Guterres To Visit Bangladesh, Assess Rohingya Situation

The UN Secretary-General will also meet with the Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on his visit. (File)

UN chief Antonio Guterres will travel to Bangladesh next week to take stock of the situation on the ground towards the safe, voluntary and dignified return of tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.



According to the UN estimates, nearly 600,000 minority Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh to escape violence in Myanmar's Rakhine State since August 25 when the army launched a military crackdown, triggering one of the world's worst refugee crises.



The Secretary-General will travel on July 1 in a joint visit with World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters yesterday.



He said the visit will highlight the generosity of Bangladesh in hosting the largest refugee influx of 2017 and the need of the international community to do more.



The visit also aims to lay the groundwork for further dialogue with the Government of Bangladesh on medium-term planning for the refugee situation and to reiterate the UN and the World Bank's support for finding comprehensive solutions to the situation of the Rohingya people.



In Dhaka, Mr Guterres and Mr Kim will have bilateral meetings with Bangladeshi authorities, including with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



They will travel to Cox's Bazar on July 2 to visit Rohingya refugee communities and humanitarian workers and advocate for more donor support.



They will be accompanied by High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi and Executive Director of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Natalia Kanem.



They will review the situation of the newly arrived Rohingyas in Bangladesh, and assess progress towards a safe, voluntary and dignified return of refugees, in line with international standards.



Meanwhile, UN rights expert on Myanmar is "strongly" recommending that the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigate and prosecute those allegedly responsible for "decades of crimes" in the form a grave violations of international human rights and humanitarian law inside the country.



