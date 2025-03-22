United Airlines Pilot Broke Down Bathroom Door, Got Passenger Arrested For Taking Too Long: Lawsuit

A 20-year-old US man is suing United Airlines claiming that a pilot got him arrested after forcefully dragging him out of the bathroom mid-flight with his pants still down because he was taking too long. According to the New York Post, Yisroel Liebb from New Jersey was 30 minutes into a flight from Mexico to Texas when he got up to use the restroom. When he did not return to his seat for 20 minutes, his seatmate, Jacob Sebbag, grew concerned and alerted the flight crew. A flight attendant then knocked on the door, to which Mr Liebb responded that he was "experiencing constipation" and would be out soon.

However, 10 minutes later, the pilot allegedly intervened and demanded he leave immediately. Then, in a fit of anger, the pilot broke down the door and dragged the 20-year-old out while his pants were still down, exposing his genitalia to passengers, the lawsuit claims, per the outlet. It also alleged that as Mr Liebb pulled his pants, the pilot said that he would get him and his seatmate arrested, saying it was how "Jews act".

Once the flight landed, both Mr Liebb and his seatmate, Jacob Sebbag, were arrested by five US Customs and Border Protection agents. The lawsuit claims that the 20-year-old was placed in overly tight handcuffs, causing him to cry out in pain. The two were then taken to a detention facility inside the airport.

They were released without charges, however, the delay caused them to miss their connecting flight to New York. United Airlines arranged for them to travel the following day without additional airfare, but they had to cover extra costs for a hotel and food.

The lawsuit claims that the handcuffs caused Mr Liebb and Mr Sebbag persisting "severe wrist pain". Mr Liebb also suffered injuries to his head and legs when he was forcefully removed from the bathroom.

According to the Post, the two are seeking damages in an amount to be determined at trial, plus attorney's fees.

United Airlines, on the other hand, responded to the lawsuit saying that it had "nothing to share" on the matter.