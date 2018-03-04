Unidentified Man Wounded In Shooting Near White House

The incident took place along the north fence line of the White House on Saturday (representational)

© Thomson Reuters 2018

An unidentified adult man was wounded along the north fence line of the White House on Saturday in what District of Columbia police said was being investigated as a self-inflicted shooting.President Donald Trump was away in Florida. There were no other injuries in the incident, police said."We're investigating reports that he shot himself," but this had not been clearly established, said a police spokeswoman."Our natural death squad is on the scene," police said.Pedestrian and vehicle traffic around the White House was blocked off by police, which is routine in such incidents. (Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Matthew Lewis)

For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.