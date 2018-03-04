Unidentified Man Wounded In Shooting Near White House

President Donald Trump was away in Florida. There were no other injuries in the incident, police said.
"We're investigating reports that he shot himself," but this had not been clearly established, said a police spokeswoman.
"Our natural death squad is on the scene," police said.
Pedestrian and vehicle traffic around the White House was blocked off by police, which is routine in such incidents.
Comments
© Thomson Reuters 2018
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.