Unidentified Man Wounded In Shooting Near White House

Pedestrian and vehicle traffic around the White House was blocked off by police, which is routine in such incidents.

World | | Updated: March 04, 2018 01:59 IST
The incident took place along the north fence line of the White House on Saturday (representational)

Washington:  An unidentified adult man was wounded along the north fence line of the White House on Saturday in what District of Columbia police said was being investigated as a self-inflicted shooting.

President Donald Trump was away in Florida. There were no other injuries in the incident, police said.

"We're investigating reports that he shot himself," but this had not been clearly established, said a police spokeswoman.

"Our natural death squad is on the scene," police said.

(Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Matthew Lewis)
 
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



White HouseUS shootingShooting near White House

