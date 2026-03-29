'Underwater Supercar': Scientists Create World's Fastest Submarine With Dolphin-Like Speed

A Dutch company has built the world's fastest submarine, with a jaw-dropping price tag of $5.75 million. According to Metro, Super Sub is a sleek, high-performance vessel engineered by experts and often described as an "underwater supercar." Designed for both speed and luxury, it represents a new generation of personal submersibles.

The Super Sub can reach speeds of up to nine knots (around 10 mph), making it one of the fastest submersibles ever built—roughly comparable to the pace of a dolphin. It accommodates three people and can dive to depths of 300 metres, with deployment on a billionaire's yacht expected soon after completing sea trials.

Image posted by U-Boat Worx

It can ascend and descend at steep angles, allowing it to navigate complex underwater terrain with far greater control than traditional submersibles. Its hydrodynamic design and advanced propulsion system enable smooth, fast movement while maintaining precision.

Built by U-Boat Worx, a Dutch company with over two decades of experience in luxury underwater vehicles, the submarine underwent extensive testing off Curaçao. Engineers evaluated its performance, safety systems, handling, and onboard technology before declaring it ready for operation.

The vessel is equipped with advanced features, including a wide-angle sonar system that scans the seabed and assists navigation, along with redundant life-support and control systems for added safety. It also offers up to 96 hours of life support in emergencies, ensuring occupants remain secure even in unexpected situations.

Designed to deliver a "flight-like" experience underwater, the Super Sub uses hydrodynamic lift to create a smooth gliding motion during dives. Its winged profile enhances stability, while a transparent acrylic pressure hull provides passengers with panoramic, unobstructed views of the underwater world.

Image posted by U-Boat Worx

Inside, seating is arranged to maximise visibility for both pilot and passengers, blending functionality with luxury. The submersible is intended for integration into high-end yacht programmes or as a standalone exploration platform, allowing users to cover larger underwater areas efficiently while still being able to closely inspect reefs, cliffs, and shipwrecks.

With final preparations underway, the first delivery of the Super Sub is expected within weeks.