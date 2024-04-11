'Unable To Feed Them Anymore': Pakistan Man Axes Wife, 7 Children To Death

The man has been arrested and a case registered against him (Representational)

In a gruesome incident, a poverty-stricken man allegedly axed his wife and seven minor children to death in Pakistan's Punjab province today, the police said.

Sajjad Khokhar, a labourer, attacked his wife Kausar, 42, and their seven children - four daughters and three sons, aged between eight months and 10 years - with an axe, killing them all on the spot.

The accused was mentally disturbed over financial issues and often fought with his wife, the police said.

The man has been arrested and a case registered against him. The suspect confessed to his crime claiming that he did this since he could not feed his children any more, the police said.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her grief over the killings and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

