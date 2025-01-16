UN Voices "Huge Relief" At Gaza Ceasefire Deal

The UN rights chief on Wednesday hailed news of a ceasefire deal for Gaza between Israel and Hamas, saying it held the promise of "huge relief after so much unbearable pain and misery".

"I am hugely relieved by the news of the first phase of a ceasefire in Gaza, and it is imperative that it now holds," Volker Turk said in a statement.

