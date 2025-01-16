Advertisement

UN Voices "Huge Relief" At Gaza Ceasefire Deal

"I am hugely relieved by the news of the first phase of a ceasefire in Gaza, and it is imperative that it now holds," Volker Turk said in a statement.

UN Voices "Huge Relief" At Gaza Ceasefire Deal
Geneva:

The UN rights chief on Wednesday hailed news of a ceasefire deal for Gaza between Israel and Hamas, saying it held the promise of "huge relief after so much unbearable pain and misery".

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com