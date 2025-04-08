Advertisement

US Funding Cuts Could Be "Death Sentence" For Millions, Warns UN

"We are in contact with the US administration to seek clarification and to urge for continued support for these life-saving programmes," WFP said in a post on X.

WFP chief said that US funding cuts "will deepen hunger".
United Nations:

The United Nations World Food Programme warned on Monday that the termination of U.S. funding for emergency food assistance in 14 countries "could amount to a death sentence for millions of people facing extreme hunger and starvation."

WFP chief Cindy McCain urged world leaders to "weigh the consequences. In a post on X, she said funding cuts "will deepen hunger, fuel instability, and make the world far less safe."

