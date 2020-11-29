UN Calls For Restraint After Killing Of Iranian Nuclear Scientist

Iran has blamed Israel for Friday's killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and vowed revenge.

The United Nations urged restraint Saturday after tensions rose in the Middle East with the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist.

"We urge restraint and the need to avoid any actions that could lead to an escalation of tensions in the region," a UN spokesman said. "We condemn any assassination or extrajudicial killing."

