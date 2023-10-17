UK's Rishi Sunak To Visit Israel This Week: Report

Rishi Sunak is set to visit Israel this week, according to sources. (File)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to visit Israel this week, Sky News reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

Rishi Sunak's office were not immediately available to comment on the report.

Last week, foreign minister James Cleverly travelled to Israel to show solidarity with the Israeli people following attacks by Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday.

