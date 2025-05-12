UK's Princess Kate Reveals What Helped Her Heal After Cancer Treatment

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Catherine, Princess of Wales, shared insights on her healing journey. She emphasized the healing powers of nature during her recovery from cancer. A video highlighted her connection to nature amidst the British landscape.

Just over a year after she made the sudden and dramatic announcement that she would undergo chemotherapy to battle an unspecified form of cancer, Catherine, Princess of Wales revealed what helped her most during her healing process.

Kate, as she is more popularly called, shared a video on X today in which she mentioned that "over the past year, nature has been my sanctuary," after she underwent preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

In the video, which showed the beauty of the British landscape in Spring, she spoke about the significance of nature and the healing powers of the natural world. The two-and-a-half minute video also featured her husband Prince William, heir to the throne of the United Kingdom.

Titled 'Spring', the footage shows the UK royals exploring the serenity of nature, walking through wildflowers and fields, with the video gliding over grasslands and rivulets. It also showcases a stunning stretch of the rugged British coastline, birds, bees, and wildlife soak in the Sun surrounded by the the diverse flora found in the North Atlantic island nation.

The video also featured footage of Kate and William's visit to a picturesque Scottish island last month, to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary.

SPRING.



This year's Mental Health Awareness Week, we are celebrating humanity's longstanding connection to nature, and its capacity to inspire us and help us to heal and grow in mind, body and spirit.



As we confront the challenges of an increasingly complex and digital world,… pic.twitter.com/lmxzxJUsiO — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 12, 2025

Dedicating the post to this year's Mental Health Awareness Week, Princess Catherine said, "We are celebrating humanity's longstanding connection to nature, and its capacity to inspire us and help us to heal and grow in mind, body and spirit." Nature's capacity to do so, is boundless, she says, adding that over generations, we humans have realised that "it is only through nature that we can understand the true interconnectedness of all things."

Close to the end of March 2024, Kate, then 42, revealed to the world that she would undergo a course of chemotherapy after tests taken following a major abdominal surgery in January brought forth the presence of cancer. After completing her course of treatment in September, Kate had updated in early 2025 that she is now in remission.

"Spring is a season of rebirth, of hope and new beginnings from the dark days of winter, the outside world quietly awakens with new life, and there comes a sense of optimism, anticipation and positive, hopeful change," she says in the video.

"Just as nature revives and renews, so too can we. Let us reconnect nature and celebrate a new dawn within our hearts," she adds.

