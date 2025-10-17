UK's Prince Andrew Gives Up Royal Title Over Alleged Links To Jeffrey Epstein

The UK's Prince Andrew Friday renounced his title of Duke of York and other honours after being increasingly embroiled in scandals around his ties to US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"I will ... no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me," Andrew said in a statement, adding while he denied all allegations "the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family".

