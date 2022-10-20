UK's Next PM To Be Chosen By October 28, Says Conservative Party Official

Liz Truss's mini-budget was responsible for her downfall. (File)

The election to replace outgoing UK Prime Minister Liz Truss as leader of the Conservative Party should take place by October 28, the official in charge said Thursday.

"It will be possible to conduct a ballot and conclude a leadership election by Friday the 28th of October. So we should have a new leader in place before the fiscal statement which will take place on (October) the 31st," Graham Brady, chairman of the influential 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, told reporters.

