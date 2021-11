"There is still a very long way to go," Boris Johnson said (File)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he was "cautiously optimistic" about securing a deal to stop runaway global warming at COP26.

But as world leaders wrapped up a two-day meeting kicking off the two-week UN climate change conference in Glasgow, Johnson said: "There is still a very long way to go."

