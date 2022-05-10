Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Replies To UK Students Letter, Internet Overwhelmed

A 12-year-old schoolboy from the UK sent a handwritten letter to Ukrainian President.

A 12-year-old schoolboy from the UK sent a handwritten letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with his school's relief convoy for the war-torn country. To his surprise, Zelensky replied to Thomas Handley's letter, which he has been proudly showing off to his fellow students and teachers. Handley goes to Durham Trinity School.

The Ukrainian president @ZelenskyyUa has replied to a note from a 12-year-old boy from County Durham, saying, “what you say in your letter and what the United Kingdom does to support brings a smile to my face and to many others.”@UkrEmbLondon@Ukrainepic.twitter.com/DTg3ur6JtL — Department for Education (@educationgovuk) May 5, 2022

Russia's invasion of Ukraine started on February 24, 2022, and since then, thousands of Ukrainians have fled to other countries. Many have lost their lives due to the war, inviting condemnation and sanctions from Western countries.

Support has poured in for Ukraine from across the world, including from the boy's school. Handley said in his letter that he wanted to write to "the best President" and that he was "happy to be helping Ukraine". The letter was discovered by some refugees in Poland and eventually sent to Zelensky.

Also Read | "Shut The F*** Up": Denis Shapovalov Loses Temper During Italian Open, Apologises Later

The Ukrainian President's reply to the boy was posted in Twitter by the Department For Education, UK, in the form of a thread. The tweets also carried a picture of the boy holding the letter on Twitter with a caption, “The Ukrainian president @ZelenskyyUa has replied to a note from a 12-year-old boy from County Durham, saying, “what you say in your letter and what the United Kingdom does to support brings a smile to my face and to many others.”

Zelensky's letter says, “Dear Thomas, Thank you for your letter of support. I am ok and thank you for your help. We hope to bring peace to Ukraine and food to the citizens of all the country and rebuild the towns. What you say in our letter and what the United Kingdom does to support brings a smile to my face and to many others.”

The tweet has received over 1,100 likes and users have praised the boy as well as the Ukrainian President's kind gesture.

Also Read | Viral Video: Joe Biden's Dog Commander Enjoys Exploring The White House

“That's lovely, both that the boy did this and the President found the time to reply,” a user commented.

“This is humanity at its finest. I'm so very proud of this boy and of President,” commented a second user.

No one at the school expected to hear anything more, so when a letter addressed to "Thomas at Trinity School" came at the end of last month, it surprised everyone.

