Ukraine Plane With 180 On Board Crashes After Take-Off From Iran: Report

A Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines has crashed due to technical problems after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport with 180 passengers and crew aboard, the semi-official Fars news agency tweeted on Wednesday. There was no further information immediately available.

