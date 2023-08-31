Ukrainian Military Says 6 Servicemen Killed In Helicopter Incident

There was no indication what happened involving two widely-used Mi-8 helicopters on Tuesday.

Six Ukrainian servicemen were killed aboard two helicopters while they were "carrying out missions" in eastern Ukraine, the military said on Wednesday.

A military statement on Telegram aid the men were "carrying out missions" in the sector of the Russian-held eastern city of Bakhmut when they died.

The news site Ukrainska Pravda said the incident occurred near Kramatorsk - a large town west of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, theatre of much of the fighting in Russia's 18-month invasion of its neighbour.

Ukrainska Pravda said the two helicopters were "completely destroyed" and the bodies were found at the site.

An air force spokesperson identified as Yevhen Rakita told public broadcaster Suspilne that the men aboard were officers.

He said a service for the men would take place on Thursday in the central town of Poltava but their identities were not being made public for security reasons.

