Ukrainian Journalist Tortured, Had Organs Removed In Russian Custody: Report

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna was found dead after being captured by Russian forces, suffering extensive torture. Her body showed signs of an autopsy and missing organs, raising suspicions of war crimes.

A recent investigation by media organisations has shed light on the tragic death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, who was captured by Russian forces in 2023 while reporting on the illegal detention and torture of Ukrainians in the occupied region of Zaporizhzhia.



According to a forensic examination of her body, Roshchyna, 27, suffered extensive torture and ill-treatment, including "abrasions and hemorrhages on various parts of the body, a broken rib, neck injuries, and possible electric shock marks on her feet," as described by Yuriy Belousov, head of the War Crimes Unit at the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office.

Belousov also noted that Roshchyna's body showed signs of an autopsy having been performed before it was returned to Ukraine, and that some of her organs were missing. The missing organs could signal that Russia attempted to hide the cause of death, possibly to conceal that it had committed a war crime, Belousov said.

Roshchyna's colleagues at Ukrainska Pravda said, citimg members of the investigating team, that her brain, eyeballs, trachea were missing.

Roshchyna's death has sparked widespread condemnation, with Sevgil Musaieva, her editor at Ukrainska Pravda, describing her as a dedicated journalist who saw reporting from Russian-occupied territories as a mission.

"Viktoriia was the only reporter who covered the occupied territories. For her, it was a mission," Musaieva said. The Committee to Protect Journalists also condemned Roshchyna's death, stating that Russia was responsible. Ukrainian officials have raised concerns about the thousands of citizens being held in Russian custody without charges or access to legal counsel. "The issue of civilian hostages abducted and held by Russia requires increased international attention and immediate and strong response," Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhy said.

One of her colleagues at Hromadske, a Ukrainian media outlet said that, “For her, there was nothing more important than journalism. Vika was always where the most important events for the country took place. And she would have continued to do this for many years, but the Russians killed her,” said in a statement published on Hromadske's website.

Meanwhile, the conflict in Ukraine continues to escalate, with Russia launching a drone and missile attack on the cities of Kharkiv and Dnipro, killing at least one person and injuring 46. This comes as President Donald Trump claimed that Vladimir Putin wanted to stop the war, saying, "If it weren't for me, I think he'd want to take over the whole country", Trump told ABC News.

