Ukrainian Girl Sings 'Let It Go' In Bomb Shelter, Internet Says 'We See You'

The Ukrainian girl starts singing at the encouragement of people in the bomb shelter.

A Ukrainian girl is winning the hearts of people across the world with her rendition of "Let It Go" from Disney's "Frozen". The girl presented the inspiring song to a group of people in a bomb shelter, who gathered there to save themselves from the Ukraine war.

Since being posted on Sunday, the song has been viewed more than 15 million times. It has also caught the attention of "Frozen" star Idina Menzel, who gave voice to Elsa in the 2013 movie.

"We see you. We really, really see you," Menzel tweeted in response to the video.

We see you. We really, really see you. ???????? https://t.co/Vhln1MjXpX — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) March 7, 2022

The girl starts singing at the encouragement of people in the bomb shelter, who are off-camera. The crowd in the bunker falls silent as she sings the first few lines of the song.

The person who is recording the video pans the camera, showing how people are living in the dimly-lit bomb shelter. When the song gets over, the girl grins through the audience's rapturous applause.

The video was first shared on Facebook by Marta Smekhova on March 3. She said the girl's name is Amelia and she recorded the video with the permission of her mother. “Even men couldn't hold back the tears,” she said in the post.

Smekhova also said that Amelia told her she “wants to sing on a big stage in front of the audience”. According to CNN, the video was recorded in a bomb shelter in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where people are hiding from attacks by Russian forces.

The video also caught the attention of Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who co-wrote the music for Frozen.

"Dear Little Girl with the beautiful voice. My husband and I wrote this song as part of a story about healing a family in pain. The way you sing it is like a magic trick that spreads the light in your heart and heals everyone who hears it. Keep singing! We are listening!" she said on Twitter.

My husband and I wrote this song as part of a story about healing a family in pain. The way you sing it is like a magic trick that spreads the light in your heart and heals everyone who hears it. Keep singing! We are listening! https://t.co/j8CnDSNJw8 — Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) March 7, 2022

Since the war began, Ukrainians have been releasing such videos on social media to give comfort to people living in the bunkers.

