Ukraine-Russia War Live: Refugees flee embattled cities as Russian onslaught continues

The United States said Tuesday it was working with Ukraine to prevent invading Russian forces from seizing biological research material amid concern governments or unscrupulous actors might try to use such items to create bioweapons.

President Joe Biden announced that the US would ban the import of Russian oil and gas, "targeting the main artery of Russia's economy" in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The president said he made the decision in consultation with European allies but added they may not be in a position to join the US in banning Russian energy imports.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Western countries for their retaliation against Russia, but also noted that NATO had failed to accede to his demands to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Mar 09, 2022 06:42 (IST) In nod to Russia, Ukraine says no longer insisting on NATO membership

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine, a delicate issue that was one of Russia's stated reasons for invading its pro-Western neighbor.

