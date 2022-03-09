Not Trying To Topple Ukrainian Government, Says Russia

Russia underscored that Moscow's troops were not working to topple the Ukrainian government.

Russia said Wednesday negotiations with officials from Kyiv to resolve the conflict in Ukraine were making headway and underscored that Moscow's troops were not working to topple the Ukrainian government.

"Some progress has been made," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a press briefing, referring to three rounds of talks with Kyiv. She said the Russian military had not been tasked to "overthrow the current government."

