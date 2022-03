Mig-29 fighter jets to Ukraine via a US airbase could lead to a "dangerous scenario", says Russia

The Kremlin on Wednesday said that a Polish offer to deliver Mig-29 fighter jets to Ukraine via a US airbase could lead to a "dangerous scenario", as Russian troops continued their advance into Ukraine.

"This is a highly undesirable and a potentially dangerous scenario," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

