'Hauntingly Powerful': Ukrainian Violinist Plays In Bomb Shelter As Russian Attacks Continue

The violinist was playing a popular Ukrainian song.

Ukrainians have been living underground due to continuous shelling by Russian forces, which have penetrated deep into the country. Now, a powerful video has emerged from the war-hit country, which shows a violinist performing in a bomb shelter amid the attacks.

The video has moved the users on social media, who claimed that the young girl is playing Ukrainian song "Nich Yaka Misyachna (what a moonlit night)".

What we do in bomb shelters when they bomb us from the sky pic.twitter.com/SzielSRxIj — Liubov Tsybulska (@TsybulskaLiubov) March 6, 2022

This is yet another video showing how Ukrainians are overcoming the fear of bombing and living their lives. A few days ago, a girl laying Ukrainian national anthem on a flute in a bomb shelter during the shelling of Lysychansk had gone viral.

The users on social media have called the video of the violinist “hauntingly powerful” and it has been viewed 1.3 million times on Twitter.

So hauntingly powerful within such a tragic setting. Putin can never destroy our talent and art. With love from a bomb shelter in Kyiv 💕🇺🇦🥺



#RussianUkrainianWar#Russia#Ukraine️#SlavaUkraini#StopRussiapic.twitter.com/AZgaf4F8eD — Yana Bychkova 🇺🇦 (@DoitMoon22) March 7, 2022

"This makes me cry," a user posted on Twitter. Reddit user Lokican said, "It shows the endurance of the human spirit."

Praising the efforts of the young violinist, a user from Ukraine commented: "Our talented people will never be broken by nobody!"

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the situation in Ukraine was getting worse every day, and that France will continue to put pressure on Russia through sanctions.

"The situation is worsening each day. People die, fatigue settles in... We have not managed to obtain a ceasefire," Macron told LCI television.

The Russia-Ukraine war has been going on for 13 days now, and if the bombing continues, as many as five million Ukrainians are expected to flee from their country, a top diplomat of the European Union (EU) said.

Over 1 million have so far fled to neighbouring Poland and more than 50,000 have arrived in Germany.

Pope Francis criticized Russia's operation, saying rivers of blood and tears are flowing in Ukraine. He rejected the term "military operation" that Russia has used to describe its actions and said “it is a war which is leading to death, destruction and misery".