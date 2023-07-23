Ukraine's Zelensky Vows 'Retaliation' After Russian Strikes On Historic Port City

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday vowed to retaliate against Russian forces after Moscow attacked the historic port of Odesa with missiles, killing one person and damaging an Orthodox cathedral.

"Missiles against peaceful cities, against residential buildings, a cathedral," Zelensky said. "There will definitely be a retaliation against Russian terrorists for Odesa. They will feel this retaliation."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)