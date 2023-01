Zelensky said discussions over delivering modern Western tanks to his country "must end with decisions".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said discussions over delivering modern Western tanks to his country "must end with decisions" as Germany and the United States were reportedly prepared to supply them.

"Allies have the required number of tanks" Ukraine has been demanding to strengthen its forces against Russia's invasion, Zelensky said in his evening address.

