Ukraine's Victory Inevitable If West 'Respects All Promises': Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Ukraine would push back Russian troops if Western allies kept their promises following pledges of more financial and military aid.

"If partners respect all their promises and deadlines, victory will inevitably await us," Zelensky said during a press conference that started with a minute of silence, "if we can all do our homework, we can all win."

