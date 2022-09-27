Putin May Announce Accession Of Occupied Regions In Ukraine On Friday: UK

The referendums underway in Ukrainian territories are set to end on Tuesday, UK said. (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to announce the accession of occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation during his address to parliament on September 30, the British Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

The referendums currently underway within these territories are scheduled to conclude on Tuesday, the Defence Ministry said in its daily briefing on Twitter.

"Russia's leaders almost certainly hope that any accession announcement will be seen as a vindication of the special military operation and will consolidate patriotic support for the conflict", it said.

