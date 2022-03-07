Ukraine War: 2 Soldiers Get Married On Battlefield, Video Viral

Ukraine couple Lesya and Valeriy getting married on the battlefield.

The war in Ukraine has killed thousands, and uprooted millions from their homes. Amidst this chaos, the story of a couple getting married on the frontlines, donned in military uniform and serenaded by soldiers, is winning the internet.

Videos circulating on social media platforms show the pair - Lesya and Valeriy - who are with the territorial defence, celebrating the nuptials near Kyiv.

Volunteers from one of the 112th Battalions of the Kyiv Special Troop Brigade got married.

Lesya and Valeriy have been together for twenty years and have an 18-year-old daughter, but they still haven't had time to get married.

Lesya can be seen holding a bouquet of flowers and both have champagne flute glasses in their hands.

Lesya and Valeriy are surrounded by their comrades who are heard singing the local tunes. One of the soldiers is seen playing tunes on a traditional Ukrainian musical instrument.

The bride is seen wearing a white veil, instead of a camouflaged helmet, and holding Valeriy's hands.

The video was first shared by Paul Ronzheimer, reporter for German news outlet Bild. It was later picked by several others, and has been viewed thousands of times now.

Russia's invasion, launched 13 days ago, has now intensified, with capital Ukraine's Kyiv, and other cities like Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy facing the heat.

Meanwhile, Russia's ministry of defence has again announced the opening of humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Dozens of civilians have been killed in the battle for Chernihiv in the north. Some of those who remain are living in craters or among the ruins.

A barrage of Russian missiles earlier destroyed Vinnytsia airport in central Ukraine, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to United Nations, 1.5 million people have now fled Ukraine, the fastest-growing refugee crisis since the Second World War.

"In Ukraine, rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which is leading to death, destruction and misery," said Pope Francis, rejecting the term "military operation" that Russia has used to describe its actions.

Global streaming entertainment service Netflix, top accounting firms KPMG and PWC, and financial services firm American Express all cut ties with Russia as the conflict with Ukraine escalated.