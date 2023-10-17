Ukraine Uses US-Supplied Long-Range Missiles For First Time: Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky did not give any details of when or where they were used. (File)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Ukraine's armed forces had used US-supplied ATACMS long-range missiles for the first time.

"They have performed very accurately. ATACMS have proven themselves," he said in an evening address posted on social media, without giving details of when or where they were used.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)