Ukraine Troops Target Russians In Trenches In World War I-Style Operation: Report

The attack was carried out by Ukrainian drones carrying grenades.

A video has surfaced on social media, which shows Russian soldiers being attacked in trenches. The attack was carried out by Ukrainian drone, the video further shows. It is a tactic similar to what used to happen during World War I, when attacks were carried out against the enemy's trench lines and resulted in horrific casualties.

24th Mechanized Brigade dropping the VOG-17 grenade straight in the Russian trench pic.twitter.com/kRsudUj7px — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) June 11, 2022

According to Newsweek, the footage started circulating on Saturday and credited the attack to Ukrainian Ground Forces' 24 Mechanized Brigade. It shows a grenade launched by a Ukrainian drone falling straight into the Russian trench.

Strategic Communications Department (StratCom) of the Ukrainian armed forces told local media, "Soldiers of the 24th Mechanized Brigade named after King Daniel demonstrate their hospitality to the occupiers."

They concluded with the now-famous slogan "Slava Ukraini" which means to "Glory to Ukraine”, the post further reported.

Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, shocking the world. But instead of finishing the tiny neighbour quickly, Russian forces faced stiff resistance and lost many of their soldiers and high-ranking generals. Last week, a Ukrainian sniper shot and killed one of the Russian army's most infamous troops in Kharkiv. Vladimir Andonov and his comrade perished at night during reconnaissance of the region, according to Newsweek.

Andonov led the Russian operation of mass killing in the Donbas region and mass shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war. The 44-year-old was dubbed 'the executioner' for taking part in several such shootings.

Andonov's death marked another loss for Russian President Vladimir Putin, after the killing of two other Russian generals on June 5. Major General Roman Kutuzov and Lieutenant General Roman Berdnikov were killed in the Donbas region by Ukrainian military.



