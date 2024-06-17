Ukraine Summit Produced 'Zero' Results, Says Kremlin

"If we talk about the results, then they come down to zero," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. (File)

The Kremlin said Monday that a Kyiv-led international peace summit on Ukraine that it was not invited to produced "zero" results.

Officials from more than 90 countries gathered in Switzerland this weekend, backing Ukraine's independence but leaving key questions of how to end the conflict unresolved.

"If we talk about the results of this meeting, then they come down to zero," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

A final document was backed by a vast majority of countries attending the summit, but several countries did not sign it, including Saudi Arabia, India and the United Arab Emirates.

"Many countries understood the lack of perspective of any serious discussion without the presence of our country," Peskov said.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin was "still open to dialogue and serious discussion."

Putin last week said Moscow would only join peace talks if Ukraine gave up four of its regions, effectively demanding that it surrender.

The Kremlin launched its full-scale offensive against Ukraine on February 24th, 2022.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)