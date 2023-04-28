Shot Down 21 Russian Missiles, 2 Drones Overnight: Ukraine

Ukraine said it had downed a barrage of 21 Russian missiles and two attack drones.

Ukraine said Friday it had downed a barrage of 21 Russian missiles and two attack drones overnight in Moscow's most recent deadly wave of strikes targeting cities across the country.

"Ukrainian air defenders shot down 21 of 23 missiles and 2 drones," the defence ministry said in a statement, referring to Russia as a "terrorist state" that had launched the munitions from Tu-95 strategic bombers.

