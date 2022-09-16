Ukraine Says 10 'Torture Rooms' Found In Recaptured Kharkiv Region

Ukraine said Friday it had discovered at least 10 locations in territory recaptured from Russian forces in the east of the country that had been used for torture.

"I can talk about the presence of at least 10 torture centres in settlements" in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine's police chief Igor Klymenko said during a briefing, the Interfax news agency reported. He said "two torture centres were found in Balakliya", a town in the northeast.

