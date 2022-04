Ukraine War: Lugansk governor said the Girske village suffered heavy Russian shelling. (Representational)

Six civilians died Saturday in Russian shelling in the village of Girske in Ukraine's Lugansk region, its governor said.

"The village of Girske suffered heavy Russian shelling the entire day," Sergiy Gayday said on Telegram. "Six inhabitants of the village died."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)