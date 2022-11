Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was addressing a conference in Lithuania.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday called on Europeans to remain united against Russia's war as he addressed a conference in Lithuania.

"There is no split, there is no schism among Europeans and we have to preserve this. This is our mission number one this year," Zelensky said via a video link.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)