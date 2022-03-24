Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates: West To Warn Russia For Invading Russia In Crunch Summits

The resolve to punish Moscow with massive sanctions will be underlined in summits

Western nations are set to warn Russian President Vladimir Putin today that his country will pay "ruinous" costs for invading Ukraine during an unprecedented one-day trio of NATO, G7 and EU summits that will be attended by US President Joe Biden.

Alarmed by the prospect that Russia might escalate the war with its neighbour after a grinding month-long conflict, the 30 nations of NATO will also agree to send Kyiv equipment to defend against biological, chemical and nuclear attacks.

The resolve to punish Moscow with massive sanctions will be underlined by an emergency meeting of the G7 advanced economies, including Japan. Then, with a summit of the 27-nation European Union, countries representing more than half of the world's gross domestic product will have met in one day.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Ukraine-Russia War:

Mar 24, 2022 07:06 (IST) "Come To Your Streets": Ukraine President Zelensky Urges Global Protests Against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday urged citizens around the world to take to the streets to protest Russia's invasion of his country.



"Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life," Zelensky said in a video address in English. "Come to your squares, to your streets, make yourselves visible and heard."