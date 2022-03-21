Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates: Ukraine Refuses To Surrender Mariupol, Russia Cites Humanitarian 'Catastrophe'

Ukraine on Monday rejected Russian calls to surrender the port city of Mariupol, where residents are besieged with little food, water and power and fierce fighting shows little sign of easing.

Russia earlier called on Ukrainian forces in Mariupol to lay down their arms, saying a "terrible humanitarian catastrophe" was unfolding.

Mariupol has suffered some of the heaviest bombardments since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Mar 21, 2022 08:03 (IST) Joe Biden To Travel To NATO Member Poland Over "Unprovoked War" In Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to meet with President Andrzej Duda for discussions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Sunday.

Mar 21, 2022 07:38 (IST) 10 million have fled their homes in Ukraine

Ten million people -- more than a quarter of the population -- have now fled their homes in Ukraine due to Russia's "devastating" war, the United Nations refugees chief says Sunday. More than 3.3 million of them have escaped the country.

Mar 21, 2022 07:25 (IST) Ukraine President says Israel good place for holding talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Israel was undertaking many efforts to arrange top-level peace talks between his country and Russia and suggested they might take place in Jerusalem.

Zelenskiy, speaking in his daily video appeal to Ukrainians after addressing Israel's parliament by video link, said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had been trying to act as an intermediary between Kyiv and Moscow

Mar 21, 2022 07:19 (IST) Negotiation Only Way Out Of War, Says Ukraine President Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has renewed his plea for talks with his Russian counterpart, taking to US television to say negotiations were the only way to "end this war."

Mar 21, 2022 07:12 (IST) Ukraine refuses to surrender Mariupol as Russia warns of humanitarian 'catastrophe'

"There can be no question of any surrender, laying down of arms," the Ukrainska Pravda news portal cited Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk as saying early on Monday.