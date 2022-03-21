Body Of Student Killed In Ukraine Reaches Native Village, Kept For Public Viewing

The Chief Minister paid his respects and laid a wreath on the body at Bengaluru airport.

The body of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, the Indian student who was killed during shelling in Ukraine, arrived today in India. It has reached his native village - Chalagere in Karnataka's Haveri district - where Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to go at around 10:45 am. The Chief Minister paid his respects and laid a wreath on the body when it arrived at Bengaluru airport earlier today.

The 21-year-old student of Kharkiv National Medical University was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling on March 1.



Naveen's body has been kept for public display. It will be taken out for a procession in his village at around 1 pm. The parents have decided to donate the body to SS medical college in Davanagere district of Karnataka at around 4 pm.

"My son wanted to achieve something in the medical field, that didn't happen. At least his body can be used by other medical students for studies. That's why, we at home, have decided to donate his body for medical research," Shankarappa, Naveen's father had said earlier.

There's heavy police presence outside Naveen's house and the road leading to it has been barricaded. Arrangements for people to pay their last respects are being made at moment.

A total of 208 police personnel have been deployed in view of the Chief Minister's arrival, and also to ensure smooth movement of people entering and exiting Naveen Shekarappa's house.