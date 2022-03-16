Ukraine Says Peace Talks 'Realistic', But More Time Needed: 10 Facts

A trio of eastern European leaders met Ukraine's President in his besieged capital, in a defiant act of solidarity as Russian forces pressed in and air strikes claimed yet more lives in the city under curfew.

Ukrainian negotiations team member Mykhailo Podolyak says there are "fundamental contradictions" in talks aimed at ending Russia's military attack. "We'll continue tomorrow. A very difficult and viscous negotiation process. There are fundamental contradictions. But there is certainly room for compromise," he said.

President Zelensky renewed his calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine to "stop the bombing". NATO allies, including Canada, have rejected the proposal, fearing it would lead to an expansion of the conflict.

Moscow's envoys to the United Nations called for a Security Council vote on a resolution it has drafted about the "deteriorating humanitarian situation" in Ukraine, where Russian troops have launched an all-out assault.

Russia's foreign ministry announced sanctions on US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday alongside several officials in a reciprocal response to Western measures.

The US Senate unanimously passed a resolution condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal, a rare show of unity in the deeply divided Congress.

An Irish cameraman for Fox News and a Ukrainian working as a producer for the US television network have been killed in fighting near Kyiv, Fox News said. Two other Ukrainian journalists, as well as a US documentary filmmaker, have also been killed, the Ukrainian parliament's human rights chief Lyudmyla Denisova said.

Around 20,000 people managed to leave the besieged port city of Mariupol by driving along a humanitarian corridor agreed with Russian forces, a Ukrainian presidential aide said

More than three million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the invasion, the UN migration agency IOM said. Around half of them are minors.