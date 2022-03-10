Kremlin To Ask Military For Information On Ukraine Hospital Strike

The Kremlin will ask for more details on a strike on a hospital in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said Thursday it would approach the Russian military for details of a strike on a hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky called a "war crime".

"We will certainly ask our military about this, since we don't have clear information about what happened there. Without fail, the military will provide some kind of information," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, as Moscow's advance into Ukraine entered its third week.

