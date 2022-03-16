10 Waiting Bread Line Killed By Russian Forces In Chernigiv: Ukraine

10 killed by Russian forces earlier while waiting in a line to collect bread in Chernigiv. (File)

Ukrainian prosecutors said Wednesday that 10 people were killed by Russian forces earlier in the day while waiting in a line to collect bread in the northern city of Chernigiv.

"At 10:00 am (0800 GMT), servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces fired at people standing in line for bread near a grocery store. According to preliminary data, 10 civilians were killed," the Attorney General's office said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)