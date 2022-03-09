1,170 Civilians Killed In Mariupol Since Russian Invasion, Says Ukraine

At least 1,170 civilians have been killed in Ukraine's Mariupol since Russian invasion (File)

At least 1,170 civilians have been killed in Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol since the start of the Russian invasion, a Ukrainian state information agency said on Wednesday, citing figures from Mariupol's deputy mayor.

"At least 1,170 people have been killed and 47 were buried in a mass grave today," deputy mayor Serhiy Orlov was quoted as saying. "People are without water, heat, electricity, gas, residents are melting snow to drink."

