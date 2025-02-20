Ukraine Resumes e-Visa Services For India, 44 Other Countries

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has resumed the issuance of electronic visas (e-Visas) for foreign nationals from 45 countries, including India, Bhutan, Maldives, and Nepal.

The Department General for Consular Service will process applications starting February 19, 2025, allowing eligible travellers to apply for e-Visas for various purposes, such as tourism, business, education, cultural and scientific activities, journalism, sports, and medical treatment.

According to the Ukrainian embassy, the e-Visa system will offer two categories: a single-entry visa priced at USD 20 and a double-entry visa for USD 30. For applicants opting for the urgent procedure, the processing fee will be doubled. The standard processing time for an e-Visa is three working days, while urgent applications will be processed within a single day.

The decision to reinstate the e-Visa service aligns with Ukraine's broader diplomatic and economic objectives, reinforcing its engagement with key partner nations, including India. Over the years, India-Ukraine relations have expanded in areas such as trade, commerce, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, defence, education, science, and culture.

The two nations have maintained a strong diplomatic partnership since India recognised Ukraine's independence in December 1991, followed by the establishment of an embassy in Kyiv in May 1992.

In addition to economic and diplomatic ties, India and Ukraine have collaborated on cultural exchanges and educational initiatives. Institutions such as Taras Shevchenko National University and Kyiv Linguistic University offer Hindi courses, while Kyiv Gymnasium of Oriental Languages No.1 also promotes Hindi learning.

Furthermore, Ukraine hosts the Ukrainian Association of Ayurveda and Yoga (UAAY), which advocates for Ayurveda as an alternative system of medicine. The association has organised international congresses on Ayurveda and Yoga, fostering deeper cultural and medical exchanges between the two countries.

Symbolising the strengthening of bilateral ties, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled at a botanical garden in Kyiv on October 2, 2020, marking his 150th birth anniversary. The surrounding area, designated as the "Oasis of Peace," serves as a tribute to Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence and harmony.

Ukraine's decision to reinstate e-Visas not only facilitates smoother travel for Indian nationals but also reflects the continued commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)