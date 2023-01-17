Ukraine Receives 3-Billion-Euro In First Tranche Of EU Financial Support

Ukraine received a 3-billion-euro financial support package from EU. (Representational)

Ukraine received the first 3-billion-euro ($3.26 billion) tranche of an 18-billion-euro financial support package from the European Union on Tuesday, Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko said.

"Today, Ukraine received the first EUR 3 billion tranche of EUR 18 billion for 2023. The funds are provided on unprecedentedly concessional terms for Ukraine. Grateful to EU partners for the support in ensuring financial stability of Ukraine," Mr Marchenko wrote on Twitter.

