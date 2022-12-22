Ukraine's Zelensky Arrives In US To Meet With Joe Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived Wednesday at the White House for talks with Joe Biden.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived Wednesday at the White House for talks with President Joe Biden as the wartime leader paid his first visit overseas since Russia's invasion.

Zelensky, wearing brown military fatigues rather than a suit, was driven to the White House where Biden, joined by his wife Jill, put his arm around his shoulder before escorting him past doors where guards held the US and Ukrainian flags.

