US Ex-President Joe Biden Undergoing Radiation Therapy For Prostate Cancer

Joe Biden, 82, disclosed then that he has an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

"Joe Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment," a spokesperson said. (File)

Former US president Joe Biden is undergoing radiation and hormone therapy to fight prostate cancer that was revealed in May, a spokesperson said Saturday.

"As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment," the spokesperson said.

