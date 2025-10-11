US Ex-President Joe Biden Undergoing Radiation Therapy For Prostate Cancer

Former US president Joe Biden is undergoing radiation and hormone therapy to fight prostate cancer that was revealed in May, a spokesperson said Saturday.

Joe Biden, 82, disclosed then that he has an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

"As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment," the spokesperson said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)