'Still Hasn't Fallen': Ukraine PM On Port City Encircled By Russians

The city still has not fallen, said the Ukraine Prime Minister

Ukraine's prime minister said Sunday that the strategic port city of Mariupol "has not fallen," adding that the encircled forces defending the city from Russian attack will "fight to the end."

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was speaking to ABC's "This Week" hours after a Russian ultimatum for the surrender of those fighters, holed up in a fortress-like steelworks, had expired.

"The city still has not fallen," he said. "There's still our military forces, our soldiers. So they will fight to the end."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)